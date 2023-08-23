Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,122,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057,828 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.20% of Monster Beverage worth $114,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.91. 3,930,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,436. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

