Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Morgan Stanley worth $223,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $451,711,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,007,000 after buying an additional 1,031,745 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,310,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,517,000 after buying an additional 990,635 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.50. 2,419,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,378,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average is $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.