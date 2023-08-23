Morgan Stanley Trims Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price to $59.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,160,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,537. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.87 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,201,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,435,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.