Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NSSC opened at $23.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $854.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,191,000 after purchasing an additional 76,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after purchasing an additional 136,140 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 208,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

