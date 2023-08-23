National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$105.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$105.71.

NA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NA opened at C$98.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$99.41. The stock has a market cap of C$33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.16 and a one year high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 34.69%. Analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.0129741 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.82%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

