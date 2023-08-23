Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $103.98 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 82,992 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $103,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $394,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,348,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,114,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.27.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

