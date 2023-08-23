Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $128.86 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,298,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $128,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE COP traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $115.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,132,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,843. The firm has a market cap of $138.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

