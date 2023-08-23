Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $90.81 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,918 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $90,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $187.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.57. The company has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

