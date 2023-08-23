Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 15,825 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.23% of AON worth $148,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in AON by 211.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.86. The company had a trading volume of 479,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,388. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

