Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 411,950 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,950 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $109,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.08. 992,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $80.41.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.2348 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.