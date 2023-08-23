Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 48,606 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,606 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Boeing worth $202,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $582,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,006 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,770. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.91. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

