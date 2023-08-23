Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 17,812 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,812 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Starbucks worth $119,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.18. 9,669,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,294,343. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

