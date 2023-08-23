NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $86.49 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $86.49 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00004597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.15104753 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $69,294,816.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

