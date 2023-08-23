Needham & Company LLC Lowers Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $30.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NSSC. B. Riley lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 10.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

NSSC opened at $23.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $854.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.