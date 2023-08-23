NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.75. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 634 shares traded.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,913 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 90.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter worth $302,000.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

