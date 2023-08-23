Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Reduced by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Newmont by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Newmont by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,329. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of -40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

