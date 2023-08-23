Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Up 5.1%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.40 and last traded at $38.35. 119,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,444,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Nextracker Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.69 million. Nextracker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nextracker

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nextracker by 1.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

