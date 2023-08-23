Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Trading Down 3.6%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. 307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
Nufarm Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.
Nufarm Company Profile
Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technology. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.
