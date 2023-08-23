NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 117.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,550 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 2.4% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $44,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 366.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,821 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.68. 1,058,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,656. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.65 and its 200-day moving average is $187.79.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.41%.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

