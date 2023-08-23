Odyssey Health (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 47,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 90,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Odyssey Health Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Odyssey Health

Odyssey Health, Inc, a medical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and PRV-001 and PRV-002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders.

