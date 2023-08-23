OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Plans $0.13 Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OCCIO stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.