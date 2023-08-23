ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130,730 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of ON Semiconductor worth $40,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,601. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,583 shares of company stock worth $9,835,676 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

