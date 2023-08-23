Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.31 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

