Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.41

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $3.62. Optex Systems shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 17,386 shares trading hands.

Optex Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Optex Systems

About Optex Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Optex Systems stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc ( OTCMKTS:OPXS Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 442,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 6.54% of Optex Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, and commander weapon station sights; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

