Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives $92.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.29.

ORA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $101.81. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 248.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

