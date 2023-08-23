Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.88. Orrön Energy AB (publ) shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

About Orrön Energy AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Orrön Energy AB is an independent renewable energy company with wind and hydro assets in the Nordics. It is focused on investments in renewable energy projects, which has a stable and mature market and a potential expansion in Europe. The company was founded on May 04, 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.