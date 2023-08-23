OSI Systems (OSIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSIS stock opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.15. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $127.07.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Activity

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $1,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,214.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $1,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,214.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $128,863.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,905 shares of company stock worth $11,292,939. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in OSI Systems by 255.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $770,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.