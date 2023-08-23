Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Trading Down 3.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $108.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Oxford Industries traded as low as $99.72 and last traded at $100.12. Approximately 54,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 181,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.30.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OXM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,808,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.04. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

