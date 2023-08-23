Pacific Alliance China Land (LON:PACL) Trading Down 99%

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (LON:PACL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 99% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 57,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 16,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

Pacific Alliance China Land Trading Down 99.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £4,775.54 and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.18.

About Pacific Alliance China Land

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (the Fund) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and a regular level of income from investments in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Alliance China Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Alliance China Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.