Paul A. Stone Sells 978 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) CFO Paul A. Stone sold 978 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $25,819.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 496,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,345. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 164.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEAYA Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,153.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.