PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $465.33

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 465.33 ($5.94) and traded as high as GBX 544.45 ($6.95). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 533 ($6.80), with a volume of 32,337 shares.

PayPoint Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £388.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,040.38, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 486.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 465.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. PayPoint’s payout ratio is presently 7,115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPoint Company Profile

In other news, insider Ben Wishart bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 553 ($7.06) per share, for a total transaction of £19,355 ($24,693.80). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,578 shares of company stock worth $1,972,713. Insiders own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

