PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,777 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $164,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,602,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,539,000 after acquiring an additional 176,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 131.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,827,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,211 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 102,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 878,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,891,000 after purchasing an additional 117,413 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.12. 4,019,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,056. The company has a market cap of $245.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

