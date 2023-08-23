Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Chairman Sells $257,280.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $257,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 710,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,420,852.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of PRDO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. 282,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,800. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 97,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRDO

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.