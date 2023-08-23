Pershing Square Capital Manage Acquires 1,500 Shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF (NYSE:HHH) Stock

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,500 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.94 per share, for a total transaction of $112,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,588,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,111,539.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,500 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.94 per share, with a total value of $112,410.00.

On Friday, August 18th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,200 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $89,844.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 899 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.96 per share, with a total value of $67,389.04.

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSE HHH traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 106,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,113. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $89.58.

About ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, MPCs, Strategic Developments, and Seaport. The MPC segment is involved in the horizontal development of residential land and selling the improved acreage to homebuilders for the eventual sale of homes to new residents.

