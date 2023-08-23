PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.85

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.85 and traded as high as C$7.90. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.54, with a volume of 57,656 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. ATB Capital upgraded PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58. The firm has a market cap of C$389.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

