PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Trading Down 0.2%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.25. Approximately 2,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 16,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFDX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $1,522,000.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.