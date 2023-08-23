Plancorp LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.78. 498,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day moving average is $100.75. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

