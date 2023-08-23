Plancorp LLC Sells 66 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Plancorp LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.73. 493,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,455. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

