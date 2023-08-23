PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 99.7% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 99.7% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $41.23 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00247978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00017999 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000502 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003812 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.