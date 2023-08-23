Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on POWL

Powell Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $78.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $927.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.37 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 5.64%.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In related news, insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $974,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.