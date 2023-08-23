Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PVG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.65. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$19.15, with a volume of 232,722 shares trading hands.
Pretium Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -76.60.
About Pretium Resources
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
