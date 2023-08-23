Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Pro-Dex stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $55.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

