ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading Up 0.1%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. Approximately 28,471 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

