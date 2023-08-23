ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Share Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.89

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.89 and traded as low as $46.64. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 20,987 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the second quarter worth about $3,866,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

