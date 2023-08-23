Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Shares Up 279.7%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 279.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.60 and last traded at C$8.24. 184,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 445,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$232.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Protech Home Medical Company Profile
Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
