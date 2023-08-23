Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Provident Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

