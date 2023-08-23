Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $56.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

