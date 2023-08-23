Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Holley Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Holley in a report released on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair analyst P. Blee forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Holley’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Holley from $6.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Holley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $5.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Holley’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Holley by 132.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Holley in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Holley by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Holley in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Holley in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,173,884 shares in the company, valued at $309,795,469.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 6,367 shares of company stock worth $22,282 over the last ninety days.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

