Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for BorgWarner Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for BorgWarner in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 75.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.