Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Increased by Zacks Research (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of K opened at C$6.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$7.47.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

